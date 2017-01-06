Stunner Zimbabwe rapper's wife outs him for alleged infidelity [VIDEO]

Olinda Chapel, wife of Zimbabwean rapper, Stunner, has exposed him for cheating on her.

According to a video she posted on Facebook her husband is famous for his sexual atrocities.

In the lengthy emotional video, which surfaced on the internet on Thursday, January 5, 2017, a distraught Olinda, in tears, claimed that her husband had been cheating on her with girls of younger age.

She also went on to reveal that she has been behind the Stunner’s extravagant lifestyle and had got nothing good in return but pains.

She said, "Stunner Desmond Chideme is an Ass, look at me; i’m a very hardworking woman, I work seven days in a week, for a man to start cheating on me, sleeping with 18 - 19-year-old girls, is a shame. I'm disappointed in this man,' Olinda said, before revealing how she had been told countless times that her husband was an 'ass' and that she should leave him."