Stephanie Coker OAP, hubby jet off to Cape Town for honeymoon

Stephanie Coker and her hubby are currently honeymooning in Cape Town, South Africa.

Media Personality, Stephanie Coker and her husband, Olumide Aderinokun just left for Cape Town, South Africa, first class no less, for their honeymoon.

The couple who just had their traditional ceremony on December 30, 2016, will be having their white wedding later this year.

Stephanie shared photos of the trip via her Snapchat, showing the quality time they spent together.

The media personality was reportedly gifted with a brand new Porshe Panamera worth N38 million as a wedding gift for her well to do hubby who is the younger brother of GTB co-founder, Tayo Aderinokun.

Aderinokun has a daughter from a previous relationship and this is his first marriage.

Stephanie Coker is regarded as one of the top presenters in Nigeria. She has the stage media brands such as MTV Base Africa and Ebony Life TV.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

