#SoundcityMVP2016 :  5 types of celebrities at mindblowing event

From comedians to artistes and industry executives, here's a rundown of all those at the event.

The 2016 SoundCity MVP awards has come and gone and it was a blast!

The event which took place at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, Nigeria, saw various Nigerian celebrities in the building.

From comedians to artistes and industry executives, here's a rundown of all those at the event.

1. Comedians

The show which was hosted by Basketmouth saw comedians like MC Shakara and Pencil.

2. Artistes

The event also had artistes like Enyinna Nwigwe, Banky W, Ramsey Nouah, Wizkid, Victoria Kimani, Lil Kesh, Simi, Olamide, Ycee, Adesua Etoimi, Tiwa Savage, Emma Nyra, Alexx Ekubo, Beverly Naya, Ik Osakioduwa, Tekno, Harrysongz, Mr Eazi, Adekunle Gold, Koker, Humblesmith, Reekado Banks, Patoranking, Falz, Lala Akindoji and others.

3. OAPs and Media personalities

Popular OAPs and media personality, Dotun, VJ Adams, Moet Abebe, Ehiz, were also spotted having a good time at the event.

4.  Industry executives

Meanwhile, we had industry executives, Dr Kenny Ogunde, Ubi Franklin.

5. Fashionistas

Fashion gurus, Mai Atafo and Noble Igwe were also present at the event that saw Wizkid emerge as the artiste of the year.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

