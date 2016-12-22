Home > Celebrities >

Skales :  Music star reportedly embroiled in baby mama drama

Skales Music star reportedly embroiled in baby mama drama

The young mother claims she met Skales two years ago at a party, where they hooked up.

An unknown young lady, Peace, claims popular Nigerian rapper, Skales, is the father of her baby boy.

The young mother in a private chat with blogger, Zetbra Daily, said she met Skales two years ago at a party, where they hooked up.

According to her, she tried to reach out to the singer through numerous means, but the rapper paid no attention to her and his baby boy.

Pulse has reached out to Skales, so far no word back.

Recall that Skales has ended his affair with girlfriend, Sasay and is now dating an Ethiopian babe known as Leyla Konjo.

Recall that Skales and Sasay used to be an item for a long time with her even going as far as backing him blatantly in his face-off with Wizkid a year ago.

The singer shared a photo of his new babe writing, "Just to clear the air this is the special one am with @leyla_konjo ..... #ajaga #nomorebs."

We wonder how Leyla would be feeling now.

Meanwhile, the crooner has coped a new house for mama!

The excited star took to Instagram today, December 20, 2016, sharing the news with fans. According to him, "Set a goal for myself to cop a crib for my mama..so excited I did it finally...mama's new crib alert ...GOD BLESS HER..YOU CAN DO Anything in this life just pray work hard and stay focused #beinspired."

