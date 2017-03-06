Nigerian singer Skales in a recent interview opens up on his difficult childhood.

The 'Shake body' singer in a recent chat with Saturday Beats, says growing up as a tough one.

According to him, he used to sleep in a shopping complex with his mother and has had to deny her several times in the past.

"My father left us when I was really young. I do not even know how he looks like.

My mother and I used to sleep in a shopping complex at a time. I am talking about during my primary and secondary school days in Kaduna.

Then, the only hope for me was music. At some point, I told my mother I wanted to work and support her.

I was chased out of school because I did not pay school fees. I had to steal school uniform because mine was bad and I would tell my mother I saved money for it."

Still speaking on their difficulties, he said, "Also, my mother would go to my friends’ houses to do their laundry, which was embarrassing to me.

I had to deny my mother. I also did not let my friends know where I lived because most of them were children of politicians." Adding, "When I told my mother I was moving to Lagos, she asked me to finish my university education in Kaduna. But I convinced her I could cope.

From Kaduna to Lagos, I got a free ride and the first place I stayed was Orile (Lagos). I lied to the person that gave me free ride that I would stay with him for a couple of days and it turned to months.

He later started a label with some friends; they knew some people but it was not easy."

The 'Temper' singer has since proved that he has so much love for his mother. December last year he showed off a home recently completed for his mother .

Meanwhile, Pulse reported Skales ended his affair with girlfriend, Sasay and is now dating an Ethiopian babe known as Leyla Konjo.

Recall that Skales and Sasay used to be an item for a long time with her even going as far as backing him blatantly in his face-off with Wizkid a year ago.