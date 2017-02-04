At last, Justin Bieber returns to Instagram after a six month long hiatus from the photo and video sharing app.

The Canadian singer made his comeback with a T Mobile's huge Super Bowl campaign which he shared via his Instagram page on Saturday, February 4, 2017.

This comes after the singer took to social media back in August 2016 to denounce the app, likening it to hell .

The 'Sorry' singer said he had no desire to return to the social media site. However, that seems to have changed.

He wrote, "Instagram is for the devil. I think Hell is Instagram. I'm like 90 percent sure.

"We get sent to hell and we get locked in the Instagram server. I'm stuck in the DMs. I'm trying to climb my way out and I can't."

Justin quit the app amidst the controversial drama between himself and ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Many have expressed concern over the singer's mental state but are yet to put a finger on what makes Justin tick.