Justin Beiber Singer returns to 'hell-like' Instagram

Justin Bieber has returned to Instagram after vowing off the app. Guess he has some use for 'hell' after all.

  • Published:
Justin Bieber play

Justin Bieber

(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber Music star says Instagram is for the devil
Justin Bieber Music star punches fan in face
Justin Bieber Singer walks out of concert following boos from fans
Justin Bieber Singer splits from Sofia Richie after 6 weeks of dating
Selena Gomez Singer cuts off Justin Bieber for good
Justin Bieber Music star is back on Instagram
Pulse Opinion Fame comes with the package Mr. Frank Edoho
Pulse Opinion Justin Bieber should be left alone

At last, Justin Bieber returns to Instagram after a six month long hiatus from the photo and video sharing app.

The Canadian singer made his comeback with a T Mobile's huge Super Bowl campaign which he shared via his Instagram page on Saturday, February 4, 2017.

ALSO READ: Music star says Instagram is for the devil

Singer says Instagram is for the Devil, which feels like an overreaction play

Singer says Instagram is for the Devil, which feels like an overreaction

(Men's Health)

 

This comes after the singer took to social media back in August 2016 to denounce the app, likening it to hell.

The 'Sorry' singer said he had no desire to return to the social media site. However, that seems to have changed.

He wrote, "Instagram is for the devil. I think Hell is Instagram. I'm like 90 percent sure.

"We get sent to hell and we get locked in the Instagram server. I'm stuck in the DMs. I'm trying to climb my way out and I can't."

Justin Bieber play

Justin Bieber

 

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber should be left alone

Justin quit the app amidst the controversial drama between himself and ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Many have expressed concern over the singer's mental state but are yet to put a finger on what makes Justin tick.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

