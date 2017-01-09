Simi, Adekunle Gold Long time friends now a couple?

Simi and Adekunle Gold are reportedly vacationing together at a beach resort.
The singer shared cute, sexy photos from her outing via her Instagram page on Monday, January 9, 2017, but that's not the best part.
The singer seems to be at the same beach resort with colleague and friend, Adekunle Gold.
On one of the photos Simi shared, she wrote, "Get you a man that can make you laugh."
On his own part, Adekunle shared photo from the same beach resort location, tagging it his "Fave place in the world."
Although rumours once had it that the pair were an item, both have refuted the claims, explaining that they have just been friends for a long time.
Simi and Adekunle Gold have come a long way and may have decided to take things to the next level.
Lets not forget all the chemistry between Simi and Falz, making things a bit tricky although they too have refuted claims of a relationship between them, a fact Nigerians are conveniently deaf to.