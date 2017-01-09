Simi, Adekunle Gold Long time friends now a couple?

Simi took some time to cool off at the beach, never mind looking sexy all the while she was there.

The singer shared cute, sexy photos from her outing via her Instagram page on Monday, January 9, 2017, but that's not the best part.

ALSO READ: Simi, Adekunle Gold back when the hustle was real

The singer seems to be at the same beach resort with colleague and friend, Adekunle Gold.

On one of the photos Simi shared, she wrote, "Get you a man that can make you laugh."

On his own part, Adekunle shared photo from the same beach resort location, tagging it his "Fave place in the world."

Although rumours once had it that the pair were an item, both have refuted the claims , explaining that they have just been friends for a long time.

ALSO READ: 'Simi and I fought sometimes', singer reveals

Simi and Adekunle Gold have come a long way and may have decided to take things to the next level.

Lets not forget all the chemistry between Simi and Falz, making things a bit tricky although they too have refuted claims of a relationship between them, a fact Nigerians are conveniently deaf to.