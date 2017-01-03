Shina Peller Quilox boss' 11-Yr-Old daughter hits music studio

Shina Peller has said his daughter, Naomi, started showing signs of musical trait at the tender age of four, hence, the reason to dedicate time to help nurture her talent.

  Published:
Naomi Peller play

Naomi Peller

(Instagram/Shina Peller)

Shina Peller, the amiable owner of Quilox night club, has began rearing his 11-year-old daughter for musical stardom.

According to the nightlife king, his daughter, Naomi, started showing signs of musical trait at the tender age of four, hence, the reason to dedicate time to help nurture her talent.

In his words: "Meet Naomi, who has been working tirelessly day and night in the recording studio in pursuit of her dream of becoming a singer. From an early age of four, Naomi would always sing around the house. But not until much lately did I notice the talent and passion that she has for music. I am a firm believer that you should encourage your children and give them the necessary support and opportunities because you have no idea what potentials lie in them and what they are truly capable of."

Naomi Peller play

Naomi Peller in the studio

(Instagram/Shina Peller)

 

He went further to say: "I was blown away when at 6 am after almost 14 hours of recording in the studio, she was still bright-eyed, excited and full of energy. Further proof of her relentless attitude, drive and determination to succeed. A rare combination even in adults."

Peller is the moneybag behind Aquila records, which has on its wings, Airboy, Baseone and Que Peller (Naomi's uncle).

