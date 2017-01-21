He definitely deserves this! After waiting five long years for his bundle of joy, Seyi Law will not be missing any precious moments in her life, not if he can help it.

The comedian shared an adorable snap via his Instagram page on Friday, January 20, 2017, capturing a sweet daddy and daughter moment between himself and his lovely daughter, Tiwaloluwa.

Seyi Law expressed gratitude to his wife, Stacey for capturing the timeless moment, as he napped with his baby lying on his chest.

He wrote alongside the snap, "One Of the times, Tiwaloluwa wants to sleep only on Daddy's chest, forcing Daddy to take a nap. This is just the sweetest feeling. Thanks wifey for capturing this."

Seyi Law once revealed that people had wondered if he was impotent , considering how long it took for himself and Stacey to have a child.

