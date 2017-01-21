Seyi Law Comedian’s wife captures adorable daddy, daughter moment

Seyi Law shares a sweet snap of a daddy and daughter moment he shared with his baby girl.

Seyi Law and daughter, Tiwaloluwa play

Seyi Law and daughter, Tiwaloluwa

(instagram)

He definitely deserves this! After waiting five long years for his bundle of joy, Seyi Law will not be missing any precious moments in her life, not if he can help it.

The comedian shared an adorable snap via his Instagram page on Friday, January 20, 2017, capturing a sweet daddy and daughter moment between himself and his lovely daughter, Tiwaloluwa.

Seyi Law and wife Stacey play

Seyi Law and wife Stacey

(instagram)

 

Seyi Law expressed gratitude to his wife, Stacey for capturing the timeless moment, as he napped with his baby lying on his chest.

He wrote alongside the snap, "One Of the times, Tiwaloluwa wants to sleep only on Daddy's chest, forcing Daddy to take a nap. This is just the sweetest feeling. Thanks wifey for capturing this."

Seyi Law once revealed that people had wondered if he was impotent, considering how long it took for himself and Stacey to have a child.

Seyi Law shares a photo collage of his baby girl play

Seyi Law shares a photo collage of his baby girl

(Instagram)

 

Although the pair lost a baby prematurely in 2015, the couple has since found joy in their new daughter. Seyi Law and Stacey welcomed Tiwaloluwa in October 2016.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

