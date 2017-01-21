Seyi Law shares a sweet snap of a daddy and daughter moment he shared with his baby girl.
The comedian shared an adorable snap via his Instagram page on Friday, January 20, 2017, capturing a sweet daddy and daughter moment between himself and his lovely daughter, Tiwaloluwa.
Seyi Law expressed gratitude to his wife, Stacey for capturing the timeless moment, as he napped with his baby lying on his chest.
He wrote alongside the snap, "One Of the times, Tiwaloluwa wants to sleep only on Daddy's chest, forcing Daddy to take a nap. This is just the sweetest feeling. Thanks wifey for capturing this."
Seyi Law once revealed that people had wondered if he was impotent, considering how long it took for himself and Stacey to have a child.
Although the pair lost a baby prematurely in 2015, the couple has since found joy in their new daughter. Seyi Law and Stacey welcomed Tiwaloluwa in October 2016.