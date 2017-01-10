Seun Egbegbe Filmmaker spotted for the 1st time after iPhone saga

The Ebony Films boss was spotted at a party after reportedly fleeing Nigeria for Malaysia.

  • Published:
Seun Egbegbe play

Seun Egbegbe

(Bella Naija)

Two months after the jaw breaking scandal stirred up by the arrest of Seun Egbegbe for the theft of nine iPhones, the filmmaker has been spotted.

This time the Ebony Films boss was spotted at a party after reportedly fleeing Nigeria for Malaysia.

play Seun Egbegbe spotted at a party recently (Instagram)

 

Daily Post reports that the Toyin Aimakhu's ex-lover jetted out to Malaysia and has been unreachable following fresh allegations of an alleged $3000 fraud revealed by a MultiChoice dealer in Ibadan.

According to the reports, the Ebony Productions CEO left the country for Malaysia, in a bid to escape the controversies which have trailed him following the phone theft.

A source reportedly revealed to Encomium magazine that, “Seun Egbegbe is not in town now. I learnt he has gone to Malaysia where he will sojourn till February 8, 2017, when his case will be heard at Ikeja Magistrate Court, Lagos."

Egbegbe who was arrested and charged to an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for theft, was reportedly granted bail in the sum of N1 million.

Meanwhile, a MultiChoice dealer has revealed that Egbegbe committed fraud to the tune of $3000 at his outlet, and left him to take the fall for it.

The dealer identified as Semiu, also alleged that Aimakhu, paid good money to make that scandal go away.

