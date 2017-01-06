Serena Williams Tennis star shows off engagement ring

She surprised fans with her engagement news last week.

And she has done it again when she revealed the ring her new man Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian gave her.

The stunning tennis ace showcased the ring on Thursday via Reddit, leaving no doubt as to the couple's expensive taste.

In the photo the duo is dressed in black and white while posing for the camera.

The tennis star revealed a week ago that her boyfriend of almost two years popped the question after whisking her away on a surprise trip to Rome.

The couple made the announcement in their separate romantic ways on December 29, 2016.

Serena chose to make the announcement through her Reddit account [where else?], with the 35-year-old posting the following words:

"I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited.

Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own ‘charming.' Back to where our stars first collided.

And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance.

This time he made it not by chance. But by choice. Down on knee.

He said 4 words. [Will you marry me?] And I said yes."

Alexis’ announcement was briefer but not less enthusiastic, as he opted to share a link on Facebook, which simply read “she said yes.”