Sarah Ofili 'Ikechukwu is a pathological liar' - model

There has been bad blood between actor Ikechukwu, Terry Tha Rapman, Joy Madaki and Sarah Ofili for some days now.

It all started when Ikechukwu in an interview with Ayomide Tayo, Osagie Alonge and Steve on the podcast "LooseTalk" talked about his ex-fiancee, Sarah Ofili leaving him for her ex-boyfriend Terry Tha Rapman.

Now, Sarah in a recent interview has now revealed her reason for accepting Ikechukwu’s marriage proposal in 2011.

Ofili while chatting with Elsie Godwin for her show ‘Crux of the Matter’ talked about a lot while speaking on the topic; ‘Surviving a Broken Engagement’.

When asked on why she accepted to marry him, she said,

“Because of pressure. He proposed in public and I’m that kind of typical ride or die girl, I won’t embarrass my man in public even though I felt he put me on that spot and he shouldn’t have, but he was smart he knew if he did it privately there was a chance I’ll say NO because a day before I had seen a message on my sister’s phone trying to help him plan the surprise and pick a ring and I went crazy.

I was like HELL NO, don’t do it, stop whatever you are planning but he still went ahead to proposed and my family was there our friends.

On the day he proposed, I was talking through my teeth like ‘nigga don’t do it, nigga get the f**k up’ but he did and I said YES, but really I do envy girls that are bold enough to say NO on the spot.”

Adding, “One of my major mistakes was thinking I could fix him, I was like okay maybe in time he will change and things will change.”

When asked if the accusations were true she said of the rapper, “I don’t want to really talk about it cause my lawyers are handling it, like I really don’t care about that person I even thought he was in a retirement home, I mean when you are that old trying to remember to take your medicine for your memories, I think that’s what happened he must have forgotten to take his medication I don’t know why he does what he does, I mean we are talking about someone who is pathological liar.”