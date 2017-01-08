Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir of Kano welcomes first grand-daughter

It was a successive celebration for the monarch, whose daughter, Fulani Siddika Sanusi got married in December 2016.

The Emir of Kano is seen holding his grand-daughter.

His highness, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir and Ruler of Kano has welcomed the birth of his grand-daughter.

The monarch posted some pictures on his Instagram on Sunday, January 8, 2017, showing him as held the infant.

The new mother and her baby. play

The new mother and her baby.

Some of the images displayed suggests that the emir's family had just had the child naming ceremony as he looked to have dressed up for an occasion.

Members of his family, including his daughter also looked dapper in their kingly attires.

The Emir of Kano and his daughter, Fulani Siddika Sanusi.

One of Sanusi's daughters, Fulani Siddika Sanusi, recently had her wedding on Friday, December 23, 2016.

It was a fancy traditional wedding that had in attendance, top dignitaries in government and the corporate sector.

