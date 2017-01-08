Sammy Okposo Gospel singer praises Glo despite termination of ambassadorial deal

Okposo's ambassadorial endorsement with Glo lasted for a period of ten years and he seemed appreciative of that fact.

Gospel singer, Sammy Okposo was full of praise for Glo despite the termination of his ambassadorial deal with the telecommunication company. play

Gospel singer, Sammy Okposo was full of praise for Glo despite the termination of his ambassadorial deal with the telecommunication company.

Sammy Okposo is full of appreciation to telecommunication giant, Glo, even after the termination of his ambassadorial contract with the company.

Speaking in an interview with Punch News, the gospel singer considered himself privileged to have been the longest serving ambassador to be signed by the telco.

Okposo was dropped as a Glo ambassador after ten years of endorsement. play

Okposo was dropped as a Glo ambassador after ten years of endorsement.

He also appreciated the company for giving Nigerian celebrities an opportunity to represent the brand while other hot shot firms patronised foreign models.

“I am the longest serving Glo ambassador ever; I was with the company for 10 years non-stop.

"I am also the only gospel artiste in the history of the Nigerian entertainment industry to be endorsed by a blue-chip company.

"I think it was a good run, and I will always be grateful to Glo. There was no fight between us, and it was not a painful departure.

"Kudos to our chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, who began endorsing Nigerian entertainers at a time other companies were using foreign models as their ambassadors.

"It is also a good opportunity for other gospel artistes to be endorsed.”

Despite being a gospel artiste, Okposo has maintained a consistency that has seen him get patronages from top organisations.

It is quite unusual for a non secular musician to enjoy the sort of acceptance he has received since he launched his music career.

His popularity and talent has seen him perform at international events such as the 2004 Martin Luther Day celebration.

