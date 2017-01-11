Rob Kardashian Reality star reveals he wanted a boy

The socks entrepreneur took to Instagram on January 11, 2017, to celebrate his little girl with an adorable picture.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rob Kardashian shares this adorable photo of Dream Kardashian play

Rob Kardashian shares this adorable photo of Dream Kardashian

(Instagram)

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian Inside couple's shocking split
Health Tips Kim Kardashian West says her Psoriasis has spread to her face
Blac Chyna Model says she was forced to ‘hide’ first pregnancy with Tyga
Blac Chyna Model moves out with baby Dream in shocking split
Blac Chyna Model gifts Rob Kardashian Range Rover
Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian Couple settle on wedding date
Pulse List 7 'dreamy' photos of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's baby girl
Kim Kardashian 16 arrested over reality star's Paris robbery
Kim Kardashian Reality star breaks silence on Paris robbery
Kim Kardashian Reality star's driver arrested in connection with Paris robbery

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's little girl, Dream Kardashian, is two months older today!

To celebrate her new age, the socks entrepreneur took to Instagram on January 11, 2017, to celebrate her with an adorable picture.

play Rob Kardashian shares this adorable photo of Dream Kardashian as she turns two months (Instagram)

ALSO READ: Model moves out with baby Dream in shocking split

"Dreamy Dream bean got her first shot today and she is 2 months old! Woohoooooo  I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn't want it any other way!" he wrote. Adding, "She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend  LOL I love her so much‼"

play

ALSO READ: Model gifts Rob Kardashian Range Rover

the couple welcomed their bundle of joy, Dream Kardashian, on Thursday, November 10, at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California.

ALSO READ: 7 'dreamy' photos of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's baby girl

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tee Billz Manager talks about mental health againbullet
2 Simi, Adekunle Gold Romantic getaway? Stars spotted together at luxury...bullet
3 Tee Billz "I want my family happy" -managerbullet

Celebs

Seun Kuti
Celebrity Birthdays Seun Kuti, IK Ogbonna, Sesan Ogunro are a year older today
Michelle Obama shares adorable throwback of Barack Obama and their girls
Barack Obama Michelle Obama shares throwback family photo as she tells America goodbye
Sonia Morales shares this racy photo of herself and IK Ogbonna to celebrate his birthday
IK Ogbonna Actors wife celebrates him with racy photo
Hilarious photos of Falz in Tanzania
Falz 5 hilarious photos of music star in Tanzania