Rob Kardashian Reality star reveals he wanted a boy

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's little girl, Dream Kardashian, is two months older today!

To celebrate her new age, the socks entrepreneur took to Instagram on January 11, 2017, to celebrate her with an adorable picture.

"Dreamy Dream bean got her first shot today and she is 2 months old! Woohoooooo I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn't want it any other way!" he wrote. Adding, "She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend LOL I love her so much‼"

the couple welcomed their bundle of joy, Dream Kardashian, on Thursday, November 10, at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California.