RMD Actor to start mentorship series

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo will be starting his mentorship programme very soon.

The "Wedding Party" star on February 21, 2017, revealed plans are already underway for his "Richard Mofe-Damijo Mentorship Series".

According to him, he hopes in this generation he would find one person who is inspired, influenced and motivated by intellect, integrity and dignity.

He wrote,

"Being the only child of a hardworking, dignified business woman put a lot of pressure, not only on me but on her as well.

She wanted me to succeed and have a distinguished professional title like "Lawyer", "Banker", even "Lecturer" but having their child study to become an "Actor" in the 70's was not something most parents wanted to hear, so imagine how difficult it was convincing "Mama Rich" to let me study Theatre Arts.

I remember my strongest possible argument at that time was that she would be "seeing me on TV".

Theatre Arts was not a course I studied because I couldn't get into any other department. It is a dream, a passion, a drive, a calling.

As a young theatre arts enthusiast in the early 80's, my heroes were the Wole Soyinka's, Ola Rotimi's, Femi Osofisan's, J.P Clark's and university lecturers which is why till date, I am not driven or motivated by money.

Many people do not understand how after serving as a commissioner in Delta State, I did not begin a wealth "acquisition career" in government, rather, I returned to acting.

Well, the answer is simple: It's because I was inspired, moulded and influenced by the lecturer types who were satisfied with their humble but dignified livelihoods of teaching and living within the university campus.

The Richard Mofe-Damijo Mentorship Series is finally here and I am hoping that in this generation, I would find one person who is inspired, influenced and motivated by intellect, integrity and dignity.

Who is passionate about what he/she has chosen as their career or craft."