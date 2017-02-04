Rita Dominic Actress to adopt a child?

Rita Dominic might be achieving her dreams of having children through less conventional means.

  • Published:
Rita Dominic play

Rita Dominic

(Getty Images/Maarten de Boer)

Rita Dominic Actress talks about having kids
Rita Dominic has on a previous occasion spoken of her dream of having kids, but at this point, we cant help but wonder if she will be going the less conventional route.

The stunningly beautiful Nollywood actress reiterated that she would 'soon' have a child, leaving us to wonder if she is considering an adoption.

Speaking during an interview with Punch's Saturday Beats, Rita promised her fans that her child "is on the way."

She said, "You know I don’t normally answer questions about my private life but my child is coming soon.”

Although Rita has managed to keep her personal life out of the lime light, we do know that she is neither engaged nor married.

On September 4, 2016, the 40-year-old movie producer talked about having kids and her love life while on a Facebook Live chat with her fans.

When asked by a fan if she has kids, Rita said, "No, I don't but I would love to have to. I love children so much, I'm working on it hopefully."

On she being in a relationship, "That's my personal life dont make make me blush. I used to date somebody in Germany. Leave that aside for now."

 

At this point, we can only look forward to an announcement of an adoption or pregnancy (fingers crossed).

Whatever the case may be, we are excited to her.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

