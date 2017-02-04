Rita Dominic has on a previous occasion spoken of her dream of having kids, but at this point, we cant help but wonder if she will be going the less conventional route.

The stunningly beautiful Nollywood actress reiterated that she would 'soon' have a child, leaving us to wonder if she is considering an adoption.

Speaking during an interview with Punch's Saturday Beats, Rita promised her fans that her child "is on the way."

She said, "You know I don’t normally answer questions about my private life but my child is coming soon.”

Although Rita has managed to keep her personal life out of the lime light, we do know that she is neither engaged nor married.

On September 4, 2016, the 40-year-old movie producer talked about having kids and her love life while on a Facebook Live chat with her fans.

When asked by a fan if she has kids, Rita said, "No, I don't but I would love to have to. I love children so much, I'm working on it hopefully."

On she being in a relationship, "That's my personal life dont make make me blush. I used to date somebody in Germany. Leave that aside for now."

Rita Dominic talks about her love life, kids and true love https://t.co/OAER7uCx0i — Pulse Celebs (@PulseCelebs247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

At this point, we can only look forward to an announcement of an adoption or pregnancy (fingers crossed).

Whatever the case may be, we are excited to her.