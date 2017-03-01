Rihanna Star overwhelmed as Harvard honours her Humanitarian of the Year

Rihanna is Harvard University's humanitarian of the Year.

On Monday, February 28, 2017, the pop star made an appearance at the Ivy League school to accept a plaque given to her by Allen Counter, the director of the Harvard Foundation.

The 29-year-old, who never graduated high school, earned the prestigious award following her various charitable efforts, including her role in creating an oncology centre in Barbados.

In a video posted by The Shade Room, the 'Work' star expressed her excitement in a speech given to attendees.

"So I made it to Harvard. Never thought I'd be able to say that in my life. But if feels good." she admitted.

The Grammy-winner, was greeted with a chorus of cheers from the crowd.