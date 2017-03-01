Rihanna Star overwhelmed as Harvard honours her Humanitarian of the Year

In a video posted by The Shade Room, the 'Work' star expressed her excitement in a speech given to attendees.

  • Published:
Rihanna honoured as Harvard's Humanitarian of the year play

Rihanna honoured as Harvard's Humanitarian of the year

(DailyMail)

Rihanna Music star named Harvard humanitarian of the year
Rihanna is Harvard University's humanitarian of the Year.

On Monday, February 28, 2017, the pop star made an appearance at the Ivy League school to accept a plaque given to her by Allen Counter, the director of the Harvard Foundation.

play Rihanna honoured as Harvard's Humanitarian of the year (Daily Mail)

The 29-year-old, who never graduated high school, earned the prestigious award following her various charitable efforts, including her role in creating an oncology centre in Barbados.

 

"So I made it to Harvard. Never thought I'd be able to say that in my life. But if feels good." she admitted.

The Grammy-winner, was greeted with a chorus of cheers from the crowd.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

