Rihanna Music star named Harvard humanitarian of the year

The singer has been busy with charity work behind the scenes and fans didn't even notice.

  • Published:
Rihanna play

Rihanna

(Omojuwa)

Chris Brown Karrueche accuses singer of death threats and assault
Awilo Longomba 'Rihanna' ft Yemi Alade [Video]
Ocean's Eight Rihanna, Anne Hathaway lead all female cast in 1st official photo
Puma Sports stars, Rihanna help brand sprint ahead in 2016
Jlo, Drake Couple reportedly smitten with each other
Rihanna Singer hangs out with Prince Harry in Barbados
Grammys 2017 Beyonce, Drake, Rihanna score top nominations [full list]
Aramide Singer denies copying Rihanna in song
Brit Awards 2017 Skepta, Rihanna lead the pack with three nominations each
Here are all the winners of the 2017 Grammy Awards

Rihanna has been named Harvard University’s Humanitarian of the Year.

The singer is set to collect the prize on Harvard's campus next week in honour of her philanthropic endeavours in her native country of Barbados and beyond.

Rihanna play

Rihanna

(Getty Images)

 

According to Harvard Foundation director S Allen Counter, "Rihanna has charitably built a state-of-the-art centre for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados."

The singer has been busy with charity work behind the scenes and fans didn't even notice.

play Rihanna and Prince Harry in Barbados (Google)

 

Her charity work has seen her travel widely as an ambassador for her Clara Lionel Foundation, an initiative that she founded to aid “the fight against injustice, inequality, and poverty” across the world, improving “access to​ education and health” for people of all nations.

Rihanna and Prince Harry are getting ready to be tested for HIV play

Rihanna and Prince Harry are getting ready to be tested for HIV.

(Twitter)

 

In January, she visited Malawi, meeting with government officials and students there, and welcomed Prince Harry to Barbados in November 2016 as part of a campaign to raise awareness of HIV testing on World AIDS Day.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Wizkid, Justin Skye Music star's rumoured flame wasn't subbing him after allbullet
2 Photo Of The Day Tiwa Savage meets Emeli Sandebullet
3 Falz Singer says he faced discrimination at Kenyan airportbullet

Celebs

Bonang Matheba, AKA
AKA, Bonang Matheba Rapper finally admits breakup was a marketing strategy
Tonto Dikeh married Oladunni Churchill  in 2015
Tonto Dikeh Actress claims she treated several STDs when she was with her husband
Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz
Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz Manager goes quiet on Instagram
Davido and daughter
Davido Singer's daughter is under the weather [PHOTOS]