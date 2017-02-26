Remy Ma Rapper takes shots at Nicki Minaj in new track 'Shether'

Remy Ma finally takes direct and scorching shots at Nicki Minaj on a new diss track.

  • Published:
Remy Ma play

Remy Ma

(VH1)

American rapper Remy Ma turned up the heat on Saturday, February 25, 2017, when she released a new diss song targeted at Nicki Minaj.

The song was titled 'Shether', taking its reference from the classic diss track 'Ether' by rap legend Nas in 2001. Remy Ma also used the instrumental to go at Nicki Minaj.

 

"You stole that line about bitches being your sons/ How you take my ’09 jail tweet and run Talkin’ ‘bout bringing knives to a fight with guns/ When the only shot you ever took was in your buns" rapped Remy Ma on the song.

  play (Pinterest)

 

'Shether' was in response to Nicki Minaj's jabs on 'Fake Love',  a collaboration between the Young Money Queen and Atlanta trap legend Gucci Mane. "Oooohhh, oh you the qu-e-e-the queen of this here?/One platinum plaque, album flopped, bitch, where? (bitch, where?)" taunted Nicki Minaj on the track.

Remy Ma play

Remy Ma

(BET)

 

After the release of 'Shether', Nicki Minaj quickly took to Instagram to respond. She made fun of the low sales of Remy Ma's joint album with Fat Joe titled 'Plata O Plomo'.

play

The rap world is now waiting for Nicki Minaj to reply Remy Ma's scathing diss.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

