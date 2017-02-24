Pulse Nigeria Poll Should Tonto Dikeh spill her marital secrets on social media?

Fans are worried the actress spilled too much and are accusing her of trying to own the narrative.

  • Published:
Tonto Dikeh play

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram)

Pulse Opinion Tonto Dikeh is happy without her husband, let her be!
Tonto Dikeh Actress spills more dirt on husband
Tonto Dikeh Actress is crushing on herself amidst marital drama
Tonto Dikeh 'Go back to your husband' - comedian Gandoki
Tonto Dikeh Actress reveals son's face, pens emotional note to him
Tonto Dikeh 'The stories about me cheating was sponsored' - Churchill
Tonto Dikeh "I don't know Bobrisky" actress' husband denies gay reports
Tonto Dikeh Actress responds to husband's gay allegations
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Tonto Dikeh and Churchill should share custody of their son
Tonto Dikeh Actress claims she treated several STDs when she was with her husband

Tonto Dikeh shocked fans this morning February 24, 2017, when she came forward to make nasty revelations about her husband Oladunni Churchill.

Tonto says her union to Oladunni Churchill was all a sham full of lies, deceit and above all cheating.

Tonto Dikeh married Oladunni Churchill  in 2015 play

Tonto Dikeh married Oladunni Churchill  in 2015

(Canaan Bee Photography)

 

According to her, she contacted sexually transmitted diseases several times in the past and decided to walk away after it became too much.

It doesn't end there, she goes on to say all the cars and jewellery she flashes on social media weren't bought for her by Mr X.

She wrote, "I posted stuffs my ex-husband bought for me doesn't make it true. I used my platform to lie, to make him the man he is today."

According to her, "Nobody knows how many STDs I have treated or pain I know in marriage. If laughter is all they have then the karma that bites me awaits them all."

Tonto Dikeh and husband play

Tonto Dikeh and husband

(Instagram)

 

However, fans are worried the actress spilled too much. Some are even accusing her of trying to own the narrative.

Many are calling her out for airing her dirty laundry on Instagram.

Do you think Tonto Dikeh should have taken this path?

Should Tonto Dikeh spill her marital secrets on social media?»

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Photo Of The Day Tiwa Savage meets Emeli Sandebullet
2 Wizkid, Justin Skye Music star's rumoured flame wasn't subbing him...bullet
3 Pulse Opinion Tonto Dikeh is happy without her husband, let her be!bullet

Celebs

Tonto Dikeh Actress accuses husband of domestic violence
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey "I don't regret not having children" - media mogul
Ebube Nwagbo
Celebrity Birthday Ebube Nwagbo is a year older today
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh Actress spills more dirt on husband