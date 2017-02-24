Pulse Nigeria Poll Should Tonto Dikeh spill her marital secrets on social media?

Tonto Dikeh shocked fans this morning February 24, 2017, when she came forward to make nasty revelations about her husband Oladunni Churchill.

Tonto says her union to Oladunni Churchill was all a sham full of lies, deceit and above all cheating.

According to her, she contacted sexually transmitted diseases several times in the past and decided to walk away after it became too much.

It doesn't end there, she goes on to say all the cars and jewellery she flashes on social media weren't bought for her by Mr X.

She wrote, "I posted stuffs my ex-husband bought for me doesn't make it true. I used my platform to lie, to make him the man he is today."

According to her, "Nobody knows how many STDs I have treated or pain I know in marriage. If laughter is all they have then the karma that bites me awaits them all."

However, fans are worried the actress spilled too much. Some are even accusing her of trying to own the narrative.

Many are calling her out for airing her dirty laundry on Instagram.

Do you think Tonto Dikeh should have taken this path?