Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Tonto Dikeh and husband back together

  • Published:
It's no longer news that Tonto Dikeh and her hubby, Oladunni Churchill are no longer together.

The actress shocked fans on February 24, 2017, when she came forward to make nasty revelations about her husband Oladunni Churchill.

Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill at a charity match play

Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill at a charity match

(instagram)

 

Churchill in an interview with Pulse however revealed he remains positive about his marriage despite the controversies surrounding it.

Pulse asked the businessman if he plans on reconciling with his wife he told us he's positive.

According to him, "I remain positive."

Meanwhile, Tonto Dikeh is yet to disclose if she's ready to settle or not.

Tonto went on an all out social media war against her estranged partner last week when she claimed he physically abused her.

According to her, she allegedly treated so many sexually transmitted diseases while being married to Churchill.

We asked readers if they still want the couple together again and the results are out!

play Tonto Dikeh poll results (Pulse)

 

67.9% of our readers want Tonto Dikeh and Churchill to work things out. 26.9% don't care about their marital problems.

While 5.1% think the couple are better off apart.

 

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

