38.3% of our readers says they don't care about Tonto Dikeh's drama.

Tonto Dikeh married Oladunni Churchill in 2015

Tonto Dikeh shocked fans on February 24, 2017, when she came forward to make nasty revelations about her husband Oladunni Churchill.

According to her, she contacted sexually transmitted diseases several times in the past and decided to walk away after it became too much.

Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill at a charity match

It doesn't end there, she goes on to say all the cars and jewellery she flashes on social media weren't bought for her by Mr X.

We then asked our readers if Tonto took the right path in pouring her heart out on social media.

Surprisingly, 38.3% of our readers says they don't care about Tonto Dikeh's drama. 37.0% say she should talk about everything on social media while 24.7% say Tonto should quit airing her dirty laundry in public.

