Tonto Dikeh shocked fans on February 24, 2017, when she came forward to make nasty revelations about her husband Oladunni Churchill.

According to her, she contacted sexually transmitted diseases several times in the past and decided to walk away after it became too much.

ALSO READ: Tonto Dikeh is happy without her husband, let her be!

It doesn't end there, she goes on to say all the cars and jewellery she flashes on social media weren't bought for her by Mr X.

ALSO READ: Actress is crushing on herself amidst marital drama

We then asked our readers if Tonto took the right path in pouring her heart out on social media.

Surprisingly, 38.3% of our readers says they don't care about Tonto Dikeh's drama. 37.0% say she should talk about everything on social media while 24.7% say Tonto should quit airing her dirty laundry in public.