Pulse List Tonto Dikeh and husband are still together. Here's proof

An unnamed aide of Tonto Dikeh's husband Oladunni Churchill said the two are still together and we have proof.

Tonto Dikeh married Oladunni Churchill  in 2015 play

Tonto Dikeh married Oladunni Churchill  in 2015

Various media outlets have been reporting the end of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh's marriage.

According to popular blogger Linda Ikeji, Tonto Dikeh's marriage is in trouble as another woman has stepped into the picture.

play

 

Fuelling this report is the fact that Tonto Dikeh removed her husband's surname from her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, an unnamed aide of Tonto Dikeh's husband Oladunni Churchill said the two are still together and we have proof.

So, Pulse combed through the businessman and philantropist Instagram page and he still has photos of the both of them on.

Some are still accompanied with writings that would make you green with envy.

1. This adorable shot after marriage

play Churchill shares this photo of them together (Instagram)

Accompanied with this sweet caption!

play Apparently, they are still best friends (Instagram)

2. Then this one he shared talking about finding a good wife

play He's obviously keeping the good wife he found (Instagram)

3. He also wrote this poem dedicated to her on mother's day

"I don't say it enough. I don't say it loud enough. I don't say it with as much passion as I feel.

I don't say it when I always should. But, here I go...

I married a fantastic woman

I want the world to know that I LOVE YOU with everything that I am!! You're dependable, wonderful, and full of kindness.

You're one fabulous wife and an amazing mother to our son. A brilliant mother and one of my best friends.

Because of you my life is filled with smiles, beautiful moments, and true love.

You are a phenomenal woman.

All that you do makes my life more wonderful than you may ever know.

God has given me a woman that has proven to be a beautiful mother, a wonderful wife, and an amazing friend.

I'm thankful to God for you being such a blessing in my life.

Happy Mother's Day Baby."

4. According to him, she adds beauty to his life

play He didn't delete the beauty from his life (Instagram)

 

5. This one that tells it all

play Portrait of Tonto and husband on their wedding day (Instagram)

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

