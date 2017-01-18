Pulse List 8 Celebrity mums boast about their kids on social media

From Jodie's constant photos of her baby to Tonto Dikeh's everyday gushing.... here are 8 celebrity mum's bragging about their kids.

Tiwa Savage and son Jamil play

Tiwa Savage and son Jamil

Tiwa Savage and son Jamil

Photo Of The Day This serene photo of Genevieve Nnaji

From Tonto Dikeh who can't stop talking about her little KING to Tiwa Savage constantly sharing Jamil''s achievements.

Below are  8 celebrity mum's bragging about their kids on social media!

1. Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh play

Actress welcomes a baby.

Actress welcomes a baby.
 

Tonto Dikeh shared this photo of herself pregnant writing,

"My BABY, my Love, my Heart, my Life my Wealth, my greatness I watch you grow each day into a fine young boy.

Every moment spent with you I know God Loves you, My Love for you Knows no end!

I will never stop praying for you!!

I will never stop been better for Us!!

God has a plan for you, And you will Live Long to Actualize it.Your destiny is covered by the blood of Jesus, You will be unstoppable, unmoveable,You shall be a pillar of support and joy to millions...You shall Rule my son, May the heavens celebrate with me as You mark 11months in my precious Hands.

God bless you KINGY, God keep you safe KINGY, I love you too much for words..

You are the definition of Gods glory."

2. Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage and Jam Jam

Tiwa Savage can't stop talking about Jam Jam's achievement.

"My JamJam remains one of my greatest gifts. May we always have ours most cherished in good health and happiness."

3. Uche Jombo

Uche Jombo and lil Matthew share a kiss

Uche Jombo and her son share a sweet kiss for the gram. She wrote, "When you give him a kiss vs when he returns the kiss minutes apart.... amazing the things they pick up from us....kids.... we have officially entered "the repeat after me phase " #motherhood #19months @matthewchinedurodriguez."

4. Osas Ighodaro

Osas and daughter are happy

Osas shares this laughing photo with she and Gbenro Ajibade's baby.

"I just couldn't resist posting... our happy baby ... we miss you papa @GbenroAjibade (hard at work #proud) #GodisGreat."

5. Ivie Okujaye

Ivie Okujaye showing off her super mom skills

Ivie is a super mum with a super daughter.

"Once upon a time, my cell phone was the one thing I'd never leave the house without. Now, it's a Diaper Bag!!!   I absolutely love being a mum.  #JesusRocks #BabyZee #GirlsRock #NewMom #FitMom #Avizzle ."

6. Jodie

Jodie's little cchamp is learning how to take the wheels

Jodie's champ is learning how to take the wheels!

"After church, my Lil champ took the wheel... Such a brave lil man. #myson #myhappiness."

7. Lilian Esoro

Lilian Esoro and Jayden

 

Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro and her little munchkin wear matching head warmers. "MERRY CHRISTMAS from my lil #Munchkin and i. . Don't forget to show and spread love. Have d best one yet," she wished fans.

8. Bimbo Thomas

Bimbo Thomas and son, Jayden

"And m'lil dazzles @ 6months ........... Lord in ur hands continue the good work m'maker. #yummymummy #cuteson #liljayden #bdayboy #allthingskids."

