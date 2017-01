We came across these photos of Korede Bello and couldn't help but share!

The Mr Romantic of today didn't use to be so romantic back then. Infact! You wouldn't have spared him a second glance back then.

Just take a look at these:

1. This is the speechless one

Don't know what to say about this one. Totally knocks the air out of my wind pipe.

We are short of words Korede.... short of words.

2. The angry one

Don't ask us why.....We also don't know.

3. This one that reminds us of the cartoon version of Google

4. This I'm trying so hard to be a fine boy picture

5. Finally this manageable one!