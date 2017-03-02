We've been able to gather five things about the 'Ojuelegba' singer we bet you didn't know!
The singer who got on to Sony Music Entertainment in 2016, has finally sealed a deal their subsidiary, RCA Records.
This is a big feat for the music star who's exploits was unnoticeable on Drake's Hot 100-topping hit "One Dance" (which he co-wrote and co-produced).
According to the super star, "Music is a spiritual thing."
Yup! Wizkid is an unapologetic Yoruba demon. He even has a snapback with that inscription.
Okay. Maybe he doesn't have it now, but he plans on getting one soon. According to him, "My next tat! Tb of my pop! #Legend!! #DaddyYo."
Nothing like momma's love.