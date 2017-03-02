Wizkid has signed a sweet new deal with RCA Records.

The singer who got on to Sony Music Entertainment in 2016, has finally sealed a deal their subsidiary, RCA Records.

This is a big feat for the music star who's exploits was unnoticeable on Drake's Hot 100-topping hit "One Dance" (which he co-wrote and co-produced).

We've been able to gather five things about the 'Ojuelegba' singer we bet you didn't know!

1. Music to him is spiritual

According to the super star, "Music is a spiritual thing."

2. A Yoruba demon

Yup! Wizkid is an unapologetic Yoruba demon. He even has a snapback with that inscription.

3. He has a tattoo of his father

Okay. Maybe he doesn't have it now, but he plans on getting one soon. According to him, "My next tat! Tb of my pop! #Legend!! #DaddyYo."

4. He also has a tattoo of Fela Kuti

5. His mum is the love of his life

Nothing like momma's love.