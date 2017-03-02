Pulse List 5 things about Wizkid Wikipedia won't tell you

We've been able to gather five things about the 'Ojuelegba' singer we bet you didn't know!

  • Published:
Wizkid play

Wizkid

(Instagram)

Wizkid has signed a sweet new deal with RCA Records.

The singer who got on to Sony Music Entertainment in 2016, has finally sealed a deal their subsidiary, RCA Records.

This is a big feat for the music star who's exploits was unnoticeable on Drake's Hot 100-topping hit "One Dance" (which he co-wrote and co-produced).

1. Music to him is spiritual

play Music is spiritual to Wizkid (Instagram)

According to the super star, "Music is a spiritual thing."

2. A Yoruba demon

play Wizkid is an unapologetic Yoruba demon (Instagram)
 

Yup! Wizkid is an unapologetic Yoruba demon. He even has a snapback with that inscription.

3. He has a tattoo of his father

play Throwback photo of Wizkid's dad (Instagram)

 

Okay. Maybe he doesn't have it now, but he plans on getting one soon. According to him, "My next tat! Tb of my pop! #Legend!! #DaddyYo."

4. He also has a tattoo of Fela Kuti

play Wizkid flaunts his Fela tattoo (Instagram)

5. His mum is the love of his life

Wizkid's mother play

Wizkid's mother

(Instagram)

play

Nothing like momma's love.

