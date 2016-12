Tis' the season to be jolly falalalalalalalala! Tomorrow is Christmas and just like you celebrities want something too!

Pulse had a chat with a few Nigerian celebs and this is what they want for the yuletide season:

Uti Nwachukwu

"I want a house, so I don't have to pay rent."

Jazzman Olofin

"Love, Peace and spending time with family."

Maleek Berry

"400million and happiness."

Ikechukwu

"Love"

Zaki

"More of Christ."

Banky W

"Wedding party sell out."

Seun Ajayi

"A house."

Wole Ojo

"I want a house for my mother."