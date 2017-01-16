Pulse List 12 captivating photos of Bonang Matheba, AKA vacationing in Hong Kong

The celebrity couple took their sizzling romance 13 hours away from home country South Africa.
The couple arrived the Chinese city after spending a couple of days in Thailand, where they visited Phi Phi Islands and Kathu ATV Adventure.
"The most amazing holiday EVER! What a dream…. You’re my dream! Thank you for everything… Every single moment was perfect… back home we go!! #Travel #HongKong." she captioned a photo of herself on the beach.
"Work hard. Make money. Travel the world... That's how I live my life.... Back to reality, back to South Africa to start my mantra again from the top... Thank you God for my wonderful life & all the blessings... What a magical trip it was...#travel #hongkong," she wrote alongside a final photo of herself giving the peace sign in Hong Kong.
