Pulse List 12 captivating photos of Bonang Matheba, AKA vacationing in Hong Kong

South Africa's TV girl, Bonang Matheba and rapper AKA had a swell vacation in Hong Kong!

The celebrity couple took their sizzling romance 13 hours away from home country South Africa.

The couple arrived the Chinese city after spending a couple of days in Thailand, where they visited Phi Phi Islands and Kathu ATV Adventure.

"The most amazing holiday EVER! What a dream…. You’re my dream! Thank you for everything… Every single moment was perfect… back home we go!! #Travel #HongKong." she captioned a photo of herself on the beach.

"Work hard. Make money. Travel the world... That's how I live my life.... Back to reality, back to South Africa to start my mantra again from the top... Thank you God for my wonderful life & all the blessings... What a magical trip it was...#travel #hongkong," she wrote alongside a final photo of herself giving the peace sign in Hong Kong.

More photos below: