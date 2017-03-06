Pulse List 10 attractive Nigerian celebrity couples from AMVCA

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) has come and gone and we saw a lot of artists parade the red carpet.

It was, however, hard to miss some of our Nigerian stars giving us couple goals on the red carpet.

From JJC Skillz helping Funke Akindele adjust her lovely gown to Joke and Olu Jacobs striking a picture perfect pose, below are the best couples from the AMVCA.

1. Timi and Busola Dakolo posed for this raunchy photo

2. Gbenro and Osas Ajibade were serving the power couple pose

3. AY Makun and wife serving it like its hot.

4. JJC Skillz wants his wife to look picture perfect

5. Veteran actor Emeka Ossai and wife were not missen in action too

6. Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs brought their A game

7. Blossom Chukwujekwu and wife turned up like a fairy tale

8. Bishop Imeh and wife caught everybody's attention

9. IK Osakioduwa and wife looked so amazing

10. Tinsel's Ike and Florence Okechukwu were not left out too!