Pulse List 10 attractive Nigerian celebrity couples from AMVCA

It was, however, hard to miss some of our Nigerian stars giving us couple goals on the red carpet.

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) has come and gone and we saw a lot of artists parade the red carpet.

It was, however, hard to miss some of our Nigerian stars giving us couple goals on the red carpet.

From JJC Skillz helping Funke Akindele adjust her lovely gown to Joke and Olu Jacobs striking a picture perfect pose, below are the best couples from the AMVCA.

1. Timi and Busola Dakolo posed for this raunchy photo

Timi and Busola Dakolo play

Timi and Busola Dakolo in raunchy pose

(Instagram)

 

2. Gbenro and Osas Ajibade were serving the power couple pose

Gbenro and Osas Ajibade play

Gbenro and Osas Ajibade

(Instagram)

 

3. AY Makun and wife serving it like its hot.

AY Makun and wife play

AY Makun and wife

(Pulse)

 

4. JJC Skillz wants his wife to look picture perfect

JJC Skillz adjusting Funke Akindele's gown play

JJC Skillz adjusting Funke Akindele's gown

(1stXPression)

5. Veteran actor Emeka Ossai and wife were not missen in action too

Emeka Ossai and wife play

Emeka Ossai and wife

(Pulse)

6. Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs brought their A game

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs brought their A game play

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs brought their A game

(Pulse)

7. Blossom Chukwujekwu and wife turned up like a fairy tale

Blossom Chukwujekwu and wife play

Blossom Chukwujekwu and wife

(Pulse)

 

8. Bishop Imeh and wife caught everybody's attention

Bishop Imeh and wife play

Bishop Imeh and wife

(Pulse)

9. IK Osakioduwa and wife looked so amazing

IK Osakioduwa and wife play

IK Osakioduwa and wife

(Pulse)

 

10. Tinsel's Ike and Florence Okechukwu were not left out too!

play Tinsel's Ike and Florence Okechukwu (Instagram)

 

