Pulse List 10 attractive Nigerian celebrity couples from AMVCA

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) has come and gone and we saw a lot of artists parade the red carpet.
It was, however, hard to miss some of our Nigerian stars giving us couple goals on the red carpet.
From JJC Skillz helping Funke Akindele adjust her lovely gown to Joke and Olu Jacobs striking a picture perfect pose, below are the best couples from the AMVCA.
1. Timi and Busola Dakolo posed for this raunchy photo
Timi and Busola Dakolo in raunchy pose (Instagram)
2. Gbenro and Osas Ajibade were serving the power couple pose
Gbenro and Osas Ajibade (Instagram)
3. AY Makun and wife serving it like its hot.
AY Makun and wife (Pulse)
4. JJC Skillz wants his wife to look picture perfect
JJC Skillz adjusting Funke Akindele's gown (1stXPression)
5. Veteran actor Emeka Ossai and wife were not missen in action too
Emeka Ossai and wife (Pulse)
6. Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs brought their A game
Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs brought their A game (Pulse)
7. Blossom Chukwujekwu and wife turned up like a fairy tale
Blossom Chukwujekwu and wife (Pulse)
8. Bishop Imeh and wife caught everybody's attention
Bishop Imeh and wife (Pulse)
9. IK Osakioduwa and wife looked so amazing
IK Osakioduwa and wife (Pulse)
10. Tinsel's Ike and Florence Okechukwu were not left out too!
Tinsel's Ike and Florence Okechukwu (Instagram)