As celebrities and noncelebrities plead for the release of arrested Chocolate City founder, Audu Maikori, the hashtag, #FreeAudu, begins to trend.

The label boss was reportedly arrested per the orders of a magistrate judge in Kaduna following the false information about an attack on the College of Education in Gidan-Waya, Kaduna, which was disseminated on social media by Maikori.

Following the arrest which reportedly took place on the morning of Friday, February 17, pleas for his release have begun to trend on social media.

ALSO READ: Police arrest Chocolate City boss over Kaduna killings misinformation

A long time friend and partner of Maikori's, Paul Okeugo, has taken it a step further by writing an open letter on Friday, where he vouches for Maikori and lends his voice in the plea for his friend's release.

He wrote:

"Dear Friends, My name is Paul Okeugo and I have been Audu Maikori's friend & Partner for years and know him to be a very honorable and passionate man.

"Audu genuinely cares about Nigeria and everyone in it. He is not one to spread false information or advocate violence.

"Together we have strived to create a better future for all young people in Nigeria.

"Audu exemplifies the kind of qualities we sorely need in this society.

"Today Audu has been picked up by law enforcement agents over his advocacy about the killings in #SouthernKaduna and he is presently being held in custody.

"I would like to reach out to fans and friends of Audu and our company that we all should please exercise patience and remain calm.

"We appreciate the massive love and support we have received and continue to count on that goodwill. There is no Chocolate City without all of you!

"We are working to secure his release and have reached out to friends who realize the importance of sustaining democratic ideals in a country as fractured as ours. God bless.

"Paul Okeugo

"#FreeAudu.

ALSO READ: Celebrities show support for arrested Chocolate City boss with #FreeAudu campaign

As earlier reported, The label boss had claimed that five students of the school were killed by Fulani herdsmen, including his driver’s younger brother, and he tweeted supposed picture evidence to back the story which turned out to be fabricated information.

Although he has since retracted his comments and apologized to the school and the Kaduna state government, the police were said to have whisked him from Lagos to the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Friday.