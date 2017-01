Uche Jombo has shared a darling picture of herself with her husband Kenney Rodriguez.

The “Wives On Strike” actress took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s birthday, today, January 10, 2017.

She caption the picture:; “My Capricorn king”.

Rodriguez and Jombo got married in a private ceremony 2012. They welcomed their first child together in May 2015.

The Nollywood star began her acting career in 1999 when she appeared in the movie ‘Visa To Hell’. Since her debut she has appeared in over 60 movies