Photo Of The Day This throwback photo of Mr Eazi

The photo was taken back in Accra when Eazi was was dealing in Gold.

Mr Eazi throwback play

Mr Eazi throwback

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi shared this throwback of himself back when the hustle was real.

The photo was taken back in Accra when he was dealing in Gold.

He captioned it, "the journey from #AccraToLagos took me to the Hinterlands of the Ashanti Region where i engaged in small scale Gold Trading with my "Galamsey" friends! Some weeks boys will easily turn over $30,000 It was a highly Profitable but Volatile Experience!! I would later Write an MsC thesis on this experience! I caught some of the best Vibez! And this was where the famous "Straw Hat" signature Began!! Feb 11 wait on it."

