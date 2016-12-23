Photo Of The Day :  This darling picture of Funke Akindele, JJC

Seems like Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz are no longer afraid to show the world they’re in love and married.

The couple put up a public display of affection as they arrived at the Headies 2016 awards hand in hand.

The two got married in a private ceremony attended only by family and friends in the United Kingdom in August, 2016.

On August 30, 2016, the couple released a press statement explaining why Akindele opted for a private ceremony with her new husband whose real name is Abdulrasheed Bello.

