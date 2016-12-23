Home > Celebrities >

Photo Of The Day :  This darling picture of Funke Akindele, JJC

Photo Of The Day This darling picture of Funke Akindele, JJC

The couple put up a public display of affection as they arrived at the Headies 2016.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz could barely let each other go at the Headies Awards 2016 play

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz could barely let each other go at the Headies Awards 2016

(Pulse)

Headies 2016 Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz still glowing in love
Headies 2016 5 types of celebrities at music awards
Funke Akindele Actress moves into new home [PHOTOS]
"Jenifa's Diary" Watch season 1 episode 8: "Valentine Groove 2"

Seems like Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz are no longer afraid to show the world they’re in love and married.

The couple put up a public display of affection as they arrived at the Headies 2016 awards hand in hand.

The two got married in a private ceremony attended only by family and friends in the United Kingdom in August, 2016.

On August 30, 2016, the couple released a press statement explaining why Akindele opted for a private ceremony with her new husband whose real name is Abdulrasheed Bello.

ALSO READ: Actress is ready for Christmas! [PHOTOS]

The couple are currently working on a new TV series together titled "Industreet".

Author

Princess Irede Abumere

Princess Irede Abumere is an Editor at Pulse. A multimedia journalist, social media enthusiast and a storyteller, Princess is an adventurer and a paramour of African culture and entertainment. Twitter: @PrincessIre Instagram: princess_ire

Top 3

1 Headies 2016 Wizkid 'snubs' Eva Alordiah's fiancé [VIDEO]bullet
2 Photo Of The Day This beautiful picture of Genevieve Nnaji, Ramsey Nouahbullet
3 Yinka Ayefele Gospel singer revisits car accident that left him crippledbullet

Celebs

Rapper graces cover of Vibe.ng magazine
YCEE Rapper graces cover of Vibe.ng magazine
Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz could barely let each other go at the Headies Awards 2016
Headies 2016 Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz still glowing in love
Bovi, Kayode Peters, Freeze
Headies 2016 Bovi shades Daddy Freeze on stage
Falz and Adesua Etomi at the Headies Awards 2016
Headies 2016 5 types of celebrities at music awards