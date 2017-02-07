Photo Of The Day This cute photo of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

In celebration of her day, the mum of four shared this photo of herself looking as young as her first child.

  • Published:
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde play

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

(Instagram)

Celebrity Birthday Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is a year older today
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Have you seen these photos of actress' daughter, Meraiah?

It's Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's birthday today!

In celebration of her day, the mum of four shared this photo of herself looking as young as her first child.

"Yahhh... Happy birthday to US. @miiimiii_e love you and God continually shine his eyes on you. Thanks for all your messages so far friends...was kidnapped since yesterday by you know who...lol...responding to all now," she wrote alongside it.

Omotola shares the same birth date with daughter, Meraiah Ekeinde.

Happy birthday to the both of them!

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 2face Idibia True story behind music star's cancelled protestbullet
2 2face Idibia Singer cancels nationwide protest few hours to Feb 5 [VIDEO]bullet
3 Pulse List 5 Nigerian celebrities boycotting 2face's protestbullet

Celebs

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
Celebrity Birthday Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is a year older today
Meraiah Ekeinde
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Have you seen these photos of actress' daughter, Meraiah?
Ibrahim Chatta welcomes son
Ibrahim Chatta Actor welcomes baby boy
Faze
Faze Singer exhausted from settling 2Face-Blackface beef