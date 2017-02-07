Photo Of The Day This cute photo of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

It's Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's birthday today!

In celebration of her day, the mum of four shared this photo of herself looking as young as her first child.

"Yahhh... Happy birthday to US. @miiimiii_e love you and God continually shine his eyes on you. Thanks for all your messages so far friends...was kidnapped since yesterday by you know who...lol...responding to all now," she wrote alongside it.

Omotola shares the same birth date with daughter, Meraiah Ekeinde.

Happy birthday to the both of them!