Photo Of The Day :  This cheeky photo of Dayo Amusa, Bimbo Thomas, Iyabo Ojo and others

You can see Dayo Amusa, Bimbo Thomas, Iyabo Ojo, Ireti Osayemi, Doris Kere and Yeti Adeyeye trying to pout.
Dayo Amusa, Bimbo Thomas, Iyabo Ojo, Ireti Osayemi, Doris Kere and Yeti Adeyeye trying to pout
You can see Dayo Amusa, Bimbo Thomas, Iyabo Ojo, Ireti Osayemi, Doris Kere and Yeti Adeyeye trying to pout.
Lovely shot!
Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng