Joke Silva and Joselyn Dumas play mother and daughter in Ghanaian director Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s new film.

Nigerian actress Silva shared an image of herself and Dumas on the film set of “Potato Pothato” in Ghana on her Instagram page.

She captioned the image of them smiling: “#ActorsLife On @shirleyfmanso 's set with my screen daughter @joselyn_dumas”.