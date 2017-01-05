Paul Okoye Flash back to 'Get Squared'

Paul Okoye shares throwback photo from the set of hit song, 'Get squared'.
The photo shows a skinny Paul in baggy jeans, singlet and face cap, holding a nylon of bulbs as they prepared the set for their hit song from back in the day, 'Get Squared'.
Sharing the picture that is already losing its war with age, Paul wrote:
"#tbt yeh the picture is bad look at the background...that was me building a set of one of our best video #getsquared holding some packet of light bulbs."
As hilarious as these photos are, they are a constant reminder of the journey embarked on by the brand P Square all those many years ago.
Believe it or not, there's plenty more where that came from... Lets take a trip down memory lane with a few more throwback photos.
Ok, thats enough. We can all agree that they sure have come a long way.