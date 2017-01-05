Paul Okoye Flash back to 'Get Squared'

Paul Okoye gave us a blast from the past with the epic throwback photo he shared on social media.

The photo shows a skinny Paul in baggy jeans, singlet and face cap, holding a nylon of bulbs as they prepared the set for their hit song from back in the day, 'Get Squared'.

ALSO READ: Singer shares adorable throwback picture amidst family drama

Sharing the picture that is already losing its war with age, Paul wrote:

"#tbt yeh the picture is bad look at the background...that was me building a set of one of our best video #getsquared holding some packet of light bulbs."

As hilarious as these photos are , they are a constant reminder of the journey embarked on by the brand P Square all those many years ago.

Believe it or not, there's plenty more where that came from... Lets take a trip down memory lane with a few more throwback photos.

ALSO READ: Singer shares hilarious throwback photo marking wife's birthday

Ok, thats enough. We can all agree that they sure have come a long way.