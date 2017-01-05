Paul Okoye Flash back to 'Get Squared'

Paul Okoye shares throwback photo from the set of hit song, 'Get squared'.

  • Published:
Paul Okoye play

Paul Okoye

#ThrowbackThursday Throwback to when Psquare bought their 1st car
Psquare A peep into music stars' new Banana Island mansion [PHOTOS]
Psquare "May your bond never ever break again" Lola Omotayo to stars
#FlashbackFriday This adorable baby photo of Peter and Paul Okoye
Celebrity Birthday Psquare, Muma Gee are a year older today
Psquare Music stars, wives at US election viewing party [PHOTOS]
Paul Okoye Singer shares hilarious throwback photo marking wife's birthday
Photo Of The Day Paul Okoye and son show off their rides
Photo Of The Day This photo proves all is well in Squareville
Psquare Paul Okoye reacts to Peter Okoye's apology

Paul Okoye gave us a blast from the past with the epic throwback photo he shared on social media.

The photo shows a skinny Paul in baggy jeans, singlet and face cap, holding a nylon of bulbs as they prepared the set for their hit song from back in the day, 'Get Squared'.

ALSO READ: Singer shares adorable throwback picture amidst family drama

Paul Okoye on the set of 'Get squared' play

Paul Okoye on the set of 'Get squared'

(instagram)

 

Sharing the picture that is already losing its war with age, Paul wrote:

"#tbt yeh the picture is bad  look at the background...that was me building a set of one of our best video #getsquared  holding some packet of light bulbs."

As hilarious as these photos are, they are a constant reminder of the journey embarked on by the brand P Square all those many years ago.

Paul and Anita Okoye throwback play

Paul and Anita Okoye throwback

(instagram)

 

Believe it or not, there's plenty more where that came from... Lets take a trip down memory lane with a few more throwback photos.

Peter and Paul Okoye: Before the money and fame. play

Peter and Paul Okoye: Before the money and fame.

(Press)

 

Peter, Jude and Paul Okoye play

Peter, Jude and Paul Okoye

(Press)

ALSO READ: Singer shares hilarious throwback photo marking wife's birthday

Ok, thats enough. We can all agree that they sure have come a long way.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz Here's proof estranged couple spent Christmas...bullet
2 Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz More photos from couple's housewarming partybullet
3 Chris Brown, Soulja Boy All the juicy details from music star's beefbullet

Celebs

Liz Benson, Angela Okorie
Liz Benson Actress remains ageless in new photo with Angela Okorie
Flavour and Patoranking
Flavour, Patoranking Singers urge FG to work on improving tourism sector
 
Deyemi Okanlawon Actor celebrates wife on 4th wedding anniversary
Shina Peters and wife, Sammie
Sir Shina Peters This darling photo of Afro Juju legend, wife