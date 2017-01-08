Osita 'Pawpaw' Iheme “There is no hostility between Aki and me" - Actor

The actor dismissed rumours that he is currently having a beef with fellow actor, Chinedu Ikedieze.

  • Published:
Osita 'Paw-Paw' Iheme play

Osita 'Paw-Paw' Iheme

Pulse List 15 Photos you shouldn't miss this week
Osita Iheme Actor opens up new hotel in Owerri
Aki, Paw Paw Actors recount when police officers in Italy thought they were children
#ManCrushMonday Osita Iheme, more than words
Celebrity Birthday Chinedu Ikedieze is a year older
Chinedu Ikedieze Actor regrets not having a Ph.D
Turkey Coup Update Peter Okoye, AY, Osita Iheme announce that they are safe

Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme, who plays comic roles alongside, Chinedu Ikedieze, also known as 'Aki', has denied the existence of a rift between him and the latter.

This was in response to an earlier rumour that both could not stand the sight of each other and only got along only on the movie set.

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme. play

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme.

(pulseng)

 

Speaking concerning the subject in an interview with Punch News' Sunday Scoop, Iheme stated that he still has a good relationship with the actor.

He attributed the alleged beef between them as a media invention which has nothing to do with him and his colleague.

“There is no hostility between Aki and me. We are still best of friends, and we are on good terms.

We talk when we need to, and any report of fights between us is the figment of the writer’s imagination.”

ALSO READ: 'There is no miss right anywhere' actor reveals

Kanayo O. Kanayo, Osita Iheme, Patience Ozokwo, and Chinedu Ikedieze. play

Kanayo O. Kanayo, Osita Iheme, Patience Ozokwo, and Chinedu Ikedieze.

(nollywoodmindspace)

 

Both actors have had a good chemistry on movie sets.

They are famed for their funny and mischievous characters, attributes that have endeared them in the hearts of fans.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Di'ja Singer finally reveals husband's face [PHOTO]bullet
2 Daniel Wilson Singer says President Buhari's regime is a shambullet
3 Teju Babyface Show host explains why he quit comedybullet

Celebs

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz, together like two peas in a pod at the Headies Awards 2016.
JJC Skillz 'I fell in love with Funke Akindele at first sight' - Movie Director
Sammy Okposo
Sammy Okposo Gospel singer praises Glo despite termination of ambassadorial deal
The Emir of Kano is seen holding his grand-daughter.
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir of Kano welcomes first grand-daughter
Wizkid Singer's babymama, Shola Ogudu gets engaged