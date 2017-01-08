Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme, who plays comic roles alongside, Chinedu Ikedieze, also known as 'Aki', has denied the existence of a rift between him and the latter.

This was in response to an earlier rumour that both could not stand the sight of each other and only got along only on the movie set.

Speaking concerning the subject in an interview with Punch News' Sunday Scoop, Iheme stated that he still has a good relationship with the actor.

He attributed the alleged beef between them as a media invention which has nothing to do with him and his colleague.

“There is no hostility between Aki and me. We are still best of friends, and we are on good terms.

We talk when we need to, and any report of fights between us is the figment of the writer’s imagination.”

Both actors have had a good chemistry on movie sets.

They are famed for their funny and mischievous characters, attributes that have endeared them in the hearts of fans.