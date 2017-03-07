Osas Ighodaro Ajibade Actress says she does not want 10 kids anymore

In June 2016, Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro Ajibade said she would love to have ten kids if her husband is cool with it.

"I want 10 kids but Gbenro says I am on my own," she told Genevieve Magazine.

After the birth of her first child, a girl, shortly after the interview in 2016, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade has dumped the idea of having ten kids.

"I don't want ten kids anymore. I think I just had to experience going through one child. And no I don't just want one child but I don't want ten either" she told Pulse in an exclusive interview.

"Yeah I just love the idea of a big grand family and my mum has 13 or 14 siblings. I just love the whole dynamic of a big family...but going through childbirth, I don't think I can do that ten times but we thank God for his blessings" she further said.

During her exclusive interview with Pulse, she also spoke about her bonding moments with her mother.

"Every moment is my favourite bonding moment. Just watching her grow is so amazing. She's a human being that I bonded with and she was growing in my tummy. To see her grow, to see her laugh, to see her cry, to see her need, God is really amazing" she said.

She also said "And I am grateful for the experience of being a mum and it is very humbling. It is a beautiful experience to be a mum."