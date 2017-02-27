Oritsefemi Singer reconciles with Shina Peller over Quilox drama [PHOTOS]

The animosity between Oritsefemi and Shina Peller is finally over!

The duo who went head to head last year following Oritsefemi's infamous Quilox brawl have finally settled things.

The 'Double wahala' singer was spotted at the Quilox Ultra Pool Party yesterday, February 26, 2017 having a ball.

Oritsefemi was later joined by Quilox owner Shina Peller and they were both seen sharing drinks and cracking a joke.

Shina Peller and Oritsefemi spent some time together and it seems to us that the hatchet has long been buried and all is forgiven.

Last year November Oritsefemi claimed to have been attacked while coming to Sound Sultan's rescue at Quilox club, but the club management refuted his claims leading to a back and forth between them.

A statement released by the management of quilox revealed that Oritsefemi was being restrained from entering a reserved area in the VIP section of the club when he attacked one of the club bouncers with a broken glass cup.