Oritsefemi Singer reconciles with Shina Peller over Quilox drama [PHOTOS]

The duo who went head to head last year following Oritsefemi's infamous Quilox brawl have finally settled things.

  • Published:
Oritsefemi and Shina Peller bury the hatchet play

Oritsefemi and Shina Peller bury the hatchet

(Pulse)

Oritsefemi "Please forgive me" - singer to Shina Peller
Pulse Nigeria Poll Does Oritsefemi really have internal injuries?
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Oritsefemi is a drama king
Sound Sultan Singer calls Oritsefemi a liar
Oritsefemi "For 3 hours nobody intervened" singer on Quilox fight
Oritsefemi, Shina Peller Celebrities shade each other on Instagram
Oritsefemi Manager says singer has internal injuries
Pulse List 2016 10 epic celebrity fights of the year
Pulse List 6 Nigerian celebrities who protest against the government
Oritsefemi Singer adds new artists to MSN Gang label

The animosity between Oritsefemi and Shina Peller is finally over!

The duo who went head to head last year following Oritsefemi's infamous Quilox brawl have finally settled things.

play Oritsefemi and Shina Peller bury the hatchet (Pulse)

The 'Double wahala' singer was spotted at the Quilox Ultra Pool Party yesterday, February 26, 2017 having a ball.

Oritsefemi was later joined by Quilox owner Shina Peller and they were both seen sharing drinks and cracking a joke.

play Oritsefemi having a blast at Quilox Ultra Pool Party (Pulse)

ALSO READ: Club bouncers assault singer at nightclub

Shina Peller and Oritsefemi spent some time together and it seems to us that the hatchet has long been buried and all is forgiven.

play Oritsefemi at the Quilox pool party (Pulse)

Last year November Oritsefemi claimed to have been attacked while coming to Sound Sultan's rescue at Quilox club, but the club management refuted his claims leading to a back and forth between them.

ALSO READ: Sound Sultan calls Oritsefemi a liar

A statement released by the management of quilox revealed that Oritsefemi was being restrained from entering a reserved area in the VIP section of the club when he attacked one of the club bouncers with a broken glass cup.

Oritsefemi on Saturday, November 12, 2016 then wrote a letter to Peller following his fracas at club Quilox asking for forgiveness.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tonto Dikeh Actress accuses husband of domestic violencebullet
2 Tonto Dikeh Actress claims she treated several STDs when she was with...bullet
3 Pulse List 8 true facts about Tonto Dikeh's failed marriagebullet

Celebs

 
The Game Rapper slams Meek Mill for disrespecting Nicki Minaj
Daddy Showkey with James Ibori
Daddy Showkey Veteran singer strikes a pose with James Ibori
Bukky Wright
Bukky Wright Actress is ageless in new photos
Bill Paxton
Bill Paxton Actor passes away at age 61