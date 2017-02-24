Oprah Winfrey "I don't regret not having children" - media mogul

Oprah in an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine says she never wanted to be a mum because she doesn’t have the patience to parent.

  • Published:
Oprah Winfrey play

Oprah Winfrey

(Instagram)

Pulse List Every entrepreneur should take these 5 business lessons from Oprah
National Museum of African American History Will Smith, Oprah Winfrey hold poetry battle at opening ceremony
Oprah Winfrey Media mogul shuts down wedding rumours
Oprah reportedly sold a painting for $150 million in one of last year's biggest private art sales
Oprah Winfrey Media mogul reportedly walking down the aisle?
Oprah Winfrey Media mogul denies wedding rumours
Oprah Winfrey The Oprah Book Club will be reading Colson Whitehead’s 'Underground Railroad'
Linda Ikeji "I want to be a mum" says blogger as she covers TW Magazine
Oprah Book Club See the beautiful book Oprah Winfrey is reading this month
John Oliver argues why 'Trump is Oprah's fault'

63-year-old media mogul who has been with her partner, Stedman Graham, since 1986, has revealed she never wanted to be a mum.

Oprah in an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine says she never wanted to be a mum because she doesn’t have the patience to parent.

Oprah Winfrey and longtime boyfriend, Stedman Graham at 2015 Oscars red carpet play

Oprah Winfrey and longtime boyfriend, Stedman Graham at 2015 Oscars red carpet

(REX)

 

"When people were pressuring me to get married and have children, I knew I was not going to be a person that ever regretted not having them, because I feel like I am a mother to the world’s children," she said.

"Love knows no boundaries. It doesn’t matter if a child came from your womb or if you found that person at age two, 10 or 20. If the love is real, the caring is pure and it comes from a good space, it works.

For me, it was perfect, because I didn’t want babies. I wouldn’t have been a good mum for babies. I don’t have the patience. I have the patience for puppies, but that’s a quick stage! But this is so rewarding.

Oprah Winfrey and longtime boyfriend, Stedman Graham arrive 2015 Oscars red carpet play

Oprah Winfrey and longtime boyfriend, Stedman Graham arrive 2015 Oscars red carpet

(timesunion)

 

Oprah founded a boarding school for girls in 2007, which she is dedicated to providing for.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Wizkid, Justin Skye Music star's rumoured flame wasn't subbing him after allbullet
2 Photo Of The Day Tiwa Savage meets Emeli Sandebullet
3 Pulse Opinion Tonto Dikeh is happy without her husband, let her be!bullet

Celebs

Ebube Nwagbo
Celebrity Birthday Ebube Nwagbo is a year older today
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh Actress spills more dirt on husband
Rihanna
Rihanna Music star named Harvard humanitarian of the year
Bonang Matheba, AKA
AKA, Bonang Matheba Rapper finally admits breakup was a marketing strategy