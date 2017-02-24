63-year-old media mogul who has been with her partner, Stedman Graham, since 1986, has revealed she never wanted to be a mum.

Oprah in an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine says she never wanted to be a mum because she doesn’t have the patience to parent.

"When people were pressuring me to get married and have children, I knew I was not going to be a person that ever regretted not having them, because I feel like I am a mother to the world’s children," she said.

"Love knows no boundaries. It doesn’t matter if a child came from your womb or if you found that person at age two, 10 or 20. If the love is real, the caring is pure and it comes from a good space, it works.

For me, it was perfect, because I didn’t want babies. I wouldn’t have been a good mum for babies. I don’t have the patience. I have the patience for puppies, but that’s a quick stage! But this is so rewarding.”

Oprah founded a boarding school for girls in 2007, which she is dedicated to providing for.