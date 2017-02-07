Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Have you seen these photos of actress' daughter, Meraiah?

Meraiah Ekeinde who bagged an endorsement deal with her mother in 2015 describes herself as an aspiring model and fashion designer.

Meraiah Ekeinde play

Meraiah Ekeinde

(Instagram)

Nollywood queen Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's little girl, Meraiah is a year older today.

Meraiah will be 16 today and in celebration of that, she shared this cute photo below.

play Meraiah Ekeinde shares this photo in celebration of her birthday (Instagram)

The last daughter of the Ekeinde family makes us fall in love with the Ankara fabric all over again.

play Meraiah Ekeinde (Instagram)

We combed through her Instagram page and got more photos of her in her slaying glory!

play Meraiah Ekeinde (Instagram)

Popularly known as the  "fashionista" of the house. Meraiah is currently studying in the United States of America.

play Meraiah Ekeinde (Instagram)

Meraiah who bagged an endorsement deal with her mother in 2015 describes herself as an aspiring model and fashion designer.

Meraiah Ekeinde play Meraiah Ekeinde (Instagram)

She has stolen the scene a couple of times during public appearances with her mum.

