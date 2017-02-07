Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Have you seen these photos of actress' daughter, Meraiah?

Nollywood queen Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's little girl, Meraiah is a year older today.

Meraiah will be 16 today and in celebration of that, she shared this cute photo below.

The last daughter of the Ekeinde family makes us fall in love with the Ankara fabric all over again.

We combed through her Instagram page and got more photos of her in her slaying glory!

Popularly known as the "fashionista" of the house. Meraiah is currently studying in the United States of America.

Meraiah who bagged an endorsement deal with her mother in 2015 describes herself as an aspiring model and fashion designer.

She has stolen the scene a couple of times during public appearances with her mum.