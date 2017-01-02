Omotola Jalade Ekeinde :  Actress, hubby hosted by the Esama of Benin [Photos]

Omotola and hubby, Capt. Matthew spent New Year's day celebrating as guest of the Esama of Benin City.
The Nollywood actress shared photos from the dinner party hosted by Chief Igbinedion at his home in Edo state, via her Instagram page on Sunday, January 1, 2016.
Omotola also posed in a selfie with the Esama during their visit. She also shared a generous photo of the dinner table loaded with sumptuous meals.
Guess we know what they were doing for the New Year's day celerations.
Omotola has been happily married to Captain Matthew for 20 years and shares four kids with him.