Omotola Jalade Ekeinde :  Actress, hubby hosted by the Esama of Benin [Photos]

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and her hubby, Captain Mathew Ekeinde were guests of the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion on New Year's Day.

The Nollywood actress shared photos from the dinner party hosted by Chief Igbinedion at his home in Edo state, via her Instagram page on Sunday, January 1, 2016.

ALSO READ: All the times Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde gave us mummy goals

Omotola also posed in a selfie with the Esama during their visit. She also shared a generous photo of the dinner table loaded with sumptuous meals.

ALSO READ: The evolution of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde [PHOTOS]

Guess we know what they were doing for the New Year's day celerations.