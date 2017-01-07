Omo Baba Comedian sets new goals following recent marriage

Comedian, Omo Baba, is settling down in full throttle having recently married his wife, Omotoyosi, at a private wedding in Ibadan, Oyo State held on December 27, 2016.

In view of his new status, the comic has decided to adjust his personality which involves doing away with unneeded company and counting down on shows he performs at.

As far as he is concerned, his family takes center stage in any of his affairs.

He noted this in an interview with Punch News, while also revealing that he did not marry his wife because of her beauty.

“This year, as a married man, my family comes first. I am still the same person I was even though I am now married and nothing has really changed.

"It is just that you have to be conscious that you cannot travel for about four days. I have to consider the kind of shows I do, I don’t have to be everywhere all the time.

"I have also begun to watch the people I associate with and know the ones I need to cut off. I did not set out to marry a fine woman; my wife is beautiful both on the inside and outside.

"It is not only about physical beauty, before a man gets married, he should also consider the character of the lady. Yes, my wife is beautiful but she also has a wonderful character."

While other celebrities have a hard time keeping their lives under the covers, Omo Baba observed that it is quite achievable if the will is there.

He considers himself as proof of this.

“I did not make so much noise about my wedding because by nature, I do not like to make noise about anything I do.

"In fact, we had got married about a week ago in the church and it was attended by very close friends and family members before we had the other one on Tuesday.

"We released the pictures we wanted people to see because in this life, people only know what you want them to know.

"I am a proof that entertainers can keep their private lives to themselves if they really want to."

Omo Baba's looks might not be easy on the eyes, but he packs a mean punch when comedy is concerned, with a career spanning close to a decade.