Oge Okoye Actress dragged for claiming Kenya Moore's dogs as hers

Did Oge Okoye actually steal a picture of two cute puppies and claim them as hers?

  • Published:
Oge Okoye play

Oge Okoye

(instagram)

Oge Okoye is in for it, big time! The Nollywood actress shared an adorable photo of two cute puppies, announcing via her Instagram page that her babies had arrived.

This would have been everything cute, except, the picture was stolen!

ALSO READ: Actress denies rumours of boob, butt implants

Kenya Moore's post vs Oge Okoye's post play

Kenya Moore's post vs Oge Okoye's post

(instagram)

 

Okoye shared the photo of the adorable pups sitting in the back of a car, commenting, " Yippeee, my new babies just arrived. #Rob#Rosy#."

Cute right?

Except, Rob and Rosy are actually King and Twirl and belong to Hollywood actress, Kenya Moore.

Moore had shared the exact same picture earlier on, with the caption: "Did you say you had treats or nah? #King and Twirl."

ALSO READ: Oge Okoye throws yacht party to celebrate birthday

Trust Nigerians to notice this blunder and point it out as effectively as possible. Does Plagiarism apply here?

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

