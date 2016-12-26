Home > Celebrities >

Nkechi Emmanuel :  "Clinic Matters" actress is in love with a fan

Nkechi Emmanuel "Clinic Matters" actress is in love with a fan

The actress, who admitted that she is dating her fan, revealed that she is also considering marrying him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nkechi Emmanuel play

Nkechi Emmanuel

(Instagram )

Nkechi Emmanuel "Clinic Matters" actress shares similarities between Nurse Titi and real self
Lilian Esoro 5 movies featuring actress
Lilian Esoro Actress turns sexy cop in new movie
AMVCA 2015 Nominees Rita Dominic, 'October 1', '30 Days in Atlanta', get nominations
Lilian Esoro 5 reasons to love 'Clinic Matters' actress
Pulse Quiz! How much of a Bimbo Akintola fan are you?
Francis Odega 5 things you should know about "Clinic Matters" actor
Motion Pictures with Chidumga Nollywood comedy movies are not funny anymore

Nkechi Emmanuel, an actress who plays the role of 'Nurse Titi' in the "Clinic Matters", has disclosed that she is in love with her fan.

The actress also revealed that the fan is quite supportive of her profession, something she considers essential in her choice in men.

Emmanuel plays the role of 'Nurse Titi' in the "Clinic Matters". play

Emmanuel plays the role of 'Nurse Titi' in the "Clinic Matters".

(The Platform)

 

Emmanuel, who suggested that she has no qualms marrying the fan, stated this in a recent chat with Punch News.

"Love doesn’t have a boundary. If I fall in love with a fan, of course nothing stops me from marrying him. The person who I am seeing right now is a fan.

“He is someone who loves what I do 100 per cent and supports me.

“So far, my loved ones and family are in support of what I do. I do not even think the man that would get married to me can ask me to quit acting but if it happens, I cannot really say this is what I would do. But it would not happen.”

ALSO READ: "Clinic Matters" actress shares similarities between Nurse Titi and real self

The actress prefers to be with a man who is God fearing, intelligent, handsome and definitely not poor. play

The actress prefers to be with a man who is God fearing, intelligent, handsome and definitely not poor.

 

The actress wasn't the bit reserved when it came to discussing the financial potential of who she can get married to.

He has to be God fearing, intelligent, handsome and definitely not poor.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tekno Singer shades Headies Award organisersbullet
2 Headies 2016 Wizkid denies intentionally snubbing Eva Alordia’s fiancébullet
3 Prince, George Michael, David Bowie 2016 begins and ends with music...bullet

Celebs

Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin celebrate one year anniversary
Lilian Esoro, Ubi Franklin Celebrity couple reignite breakup rumours
Durella
Durella Singer survives car crash on Christmas eve
All the fun details from Kardashians Christmas eve party
Kardashians All the fun details at reality stars Christmas eve party
Paul Okoye and Family celebrate Christmas together
Christmas Here's how your favourite Nigerian celebrities celebrated Christmas