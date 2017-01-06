Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Timeline of couple's relationship

Following their highly talked about breakup, here's a timeline of the couple's topsy-turvy relationship.

Music star Nicki Minaj has just announced her split from rapper Meek Mill.

Following their highly talked about breakup, here's a timeline of the couple's topsy-turvy relationship:

October 22, 2014 - Nicki Minaj breaks up with Safaree Samuels

play
 

Their split was almost a scandal as reports from gossip publications then claimed the duos split was due to Safaree's jealousy about Nicki's success.

December 14, 2014 - Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are reportedly dating

Meek even appeared twice on Minaj's album 'The Pinkprint'. The album was believed to be inspired by her breakup with Safaree.

January 9, 2015 - February 2, 2016 - The pair is everywhere on social media.

play Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill fuel relationship rumours (Instagram)

Cuddling up, getting cosy and kissing are all the photos and videos shared by the two. They still haven't confirmed their relationship by now.

play Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill (Instagram)

 

February 24, 2015 - Nicki announces that Meek will open for her on The Pinkprint Tour

April 9, 2015 - Meek publicly confirms their relationship

play Meek Mill confirms relationship with Nicki Minaj (Instagram)

For the first time in a long time, someone finally breaks the silence on their relationship.

Neither officially confirmed this until Meek broke the news on Instagram.

June 6, 2015 - Breakup rumours swirl around the two

They put breakup rumours to bed with a joint appearance at the X-Games.

play Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill (Instagram)

June 26, 2015 - The pair release "All eyes on you" with Chris Brown

"All Eyes On You," would eventually go platinum and peak at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100.

June 11, 2015 - Nicki claps back at Safaree after he releases a diss track aimed at her

"Enough with the pity party. Just live your life," she wrote. "Lesson: don't cheat on a loyal woman. God will punish u. When he does, tell people the truth. The truth may set u free. Love. Always." She also noted that her success had brought him a ton of money, and yet all he seemed to want was more. "Took a person with me to fame & fortune. These dudes leave their girl in the hood. Tell ppl the truth or you will b doomed," she wrote.

play

She then epically ended the rant with a shoutout to Meek.

September 22, 2015 - They have a couple’s interview with 'GQ'

October 7, 2015 - Nicki opens up on Drake and Meek's beef

December 9, 2015 - Nicki sparks engagement rumors on Instagram

  play (Nicki Minaj/Instagram)
 

February 27, 2016 - She denies rumors that Meek’s house arrest is causing tension

March 6, 2016 - Nicki puts engagement rumours to rest in an interview with Nylon

"I’m not engaged yet…We’re just taking it one step at a time. And, you know, if that happens, if I get married, then I’ll have a child, and that’ll be fun, because I can’t wait to hold my baby," she says.

September 3, 2016 - Meek fuels pregnancy rumors

play Meek Mill sparks pregnancy rumours (Instagram)

October 4, 2016 - Things seem to be going well in their relationship

December 12, 2016 - Nicki sparks breakup rumours with cryptic Instagram posts

 

December 18, 2016 - Meek fuels breakup rumours with anonymous booty picture

January 5, 2017 - Nicki confirms that she and Meek are over

