Nick Cannon Actor names son Golden Cannon

This is Cannon's third child as he's also a father to twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey.

Nick Cannon play

American actor/comedian, Nick Cannon

Congratulations are in order for Media personality and actor Nick Cannon who welcomed a baby boy.

His new bundle of joy Golden "Sagon" Cannon was born by ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell.

The America's Got Talent host announced the news on Instagram.

"Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden "Sagon" Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened," he captioned the black-and-white photo of him and his newborn baby.

Cannon told Power 106 hosts J Cruz and Krystal Bee he already broke the news to twins Monroe and Morroco.

"They're super excited," the proud new dad shared also noting that his third child wasn't an accident as people suspected, "never an 'oops baby.' I'm so calculated with my moves...I've always wanted five kids," he said. Adding, "Just because my marriage was over didn't mean I couldn't continue my family."

Talking about baby mama Bell, "I wanted to make sure it was someone who was solid, spiritual and had the same views," he revealed. "She's been in my life. Our families grew up in the same projects together in San Diego. So there's a lot of substance there."

Nick Cannon On Having A New Baby, TLC's Chilli + Relationship w/ Mariah Carey

