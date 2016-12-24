Home > Celebrities >

Nick Cannon :  Actor diagnosed with Lupus, hospitalised

Nick Cannon :  Actor diagnosed with Lupus, hospitalised

Nick Cannon has been hospitalised and will remain so for the rest of the festivities.

  • Published:
American actor/comedian, Nick Cannon play

American actor/comedian, Nick Cannon

(nickcannon.com)

Nick Cannon will be spending the holidays in the hospital as he is currently being treated for Lupus.

According to news reports, the actor was diagnosed of Lupus,  an autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack healthy tissue.

Nick Cannon's post from the hospital play

Nick Cannon's post from the hospital

(instagram)

 

Cannon took to his Instagram page to reveal his current situation, sharing a photo of himself hooked up to different machines on his hospital bed at Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles, California.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been. 

"And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year."

Brittany Bell pregnant with Nick Cannon's baby play

Brittany Bell pregnant with Nick Cannon's baby

(usweekly)

 

This has been a full year for Cannon, what with the  finalising of his divorce from ex-wife, Mariah Carey, in November and now this.

On the bright side, America's Got Talent host is currently expecting his third child with ex-girlfriend Britanny Bell.

Nick Cannon On Having A New Baby, TLC's Chilli + Relationship w/ Mariah Carey

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

